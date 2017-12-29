4Kids expands opportunities with close collaboration

SHERIDAN — The founding members of 4Kids didn’t have a specific long-term plan in mind at the organization’s inception three years ago.

“This started out as just a year-long lark, and it’s turned into this huge program,” 4Kids coordinator Lynn Gordon said.

The nonprofit aims to increase development in children from birth to age 5 by providing professional training to child care providers. Similarly, 4Kids wants to decrease the child care provider attrition rate and encourage providers to go onto further schooling.

4Kids has four trainers who work with a maximum of 16 people from three or four facilities each year. The organization is going over applications for next year’s training session, which will begin around February.

As part of next year’s session, providers who previously received training from 4Kids will help train other providers and serve as mentors.

“Many of them want to create this as a business,” Gordon said. “What we can provide by developing a good workforce helps the fiscal responsibility of the Sheridan community.”

4Kids fundraising officer Ann Perkins agreed.

“What’s good for early childhood is good for business in the community,” Perkins said. “When we moved here 10 years ago, it was a problem. Child care was a problem, and I couldn’t find a spot that I felt comfortable with for our young child at that time.”

Tongue River Child’s Place director of education Shari Mortensen and three other employees took on the challenge in June 2016. The 4Kids training provided the first 72 hours for a child development associate (CDA) certificate through monthly classes and weekly visits to TRCP. A total of 120 hours are needed for the certificate, which the three TRCP providers are still working toward.

It was hard setting aside time to commit, Mortensen said.

“You’ve worked all day, and then from 6:30 to 8:30 (p.m.), drive in (to Sheridan), especially in the winter, and then have to drive back,” she explained.

“That was the biggest challenge, just getting the gumption to do that.”

Mortensen said 4Kids trainer Theo Powers assisted immensely with classroom setup and support. She credited Powers with helping her look at the bigger picture of her job.

“Sometimes we take ourselves too seriously,” Mortensen said. “At the end of the day, they’re kids, and we need to love them and let them be kids, and that’s a huge lesson that I have to remind myself a lot.”

Since going through the training, Mortensen noticed the most change in the social and emotional environment for children at TRCP, which helps 57 children from birth to 8 years old.

“In the way I interact with the kids, the way the kids interact with each other, the cutdown on behavior (problems) in the classroom,” Mortensen said. “It just makes it much more joyous to teach and be around them.”

4Kids also offers quarterly community training, the most recent of which occurred in October at Sheridan College. About 40 people attended the all-day event, Gordon said.

Other changes at 4Kids include new members on its board of trustees. The four trainers initially comprised the board, but it has four different members now.

The Joe and Arlene Watt Foundation, Homer and Mildred Scott Foundation, and Chandler H. Kibbee and Mercedes K. Kibbee Foundation currently provide funding for 4Kids. The organization has funding for at least the next year and a half and the board is working on securing future sources of funding.

Mortensen sees the value in funding these types of early childhood education efforts.

“By educating those people doing the work in the trenches, that is where you’re going to get the most for your money,” she said.

4Kids didn’t know what to expect when it started because tangible benefits are hard to measure.

“You don’t see the return on investment right away,” Perkins said. “It comes at kindergarten when those kids are ready to go and they can read. Or at graduation … You have to wait 10, 15, 20 years to see the return on investment.”

More opportunities are in the works. Perkins and Powers recently attended an initial meeting with SCSD2 assistant superintendent Mitch Craft, education consultant Michelle Sullivan, Jenny Craft from the Scott Foundation and Sheridan College early childhood liaison Jeriann Jacobson about working together in the future.

“We’re just starting that conversation,” Perkins said. “We don’t want to be redundant in our services. We also, for funding reasons, really want to be mindful about how we’re using funds from local foundations.”

The first few years have been full of ups and downs, but Gordon exuded optimism when talking about possibilities going forward.

“I think we as a community are on the verge of really putting together some coordinated effort, consideration and thought of what our young children need,” Gordon said “It’s just the beginning.”