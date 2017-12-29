Where are they now? Academics for All catches up with former award winners

Chris Romanjenko

While attending Sheridan High School, Chris Romanjenko was involved in cross-country, track and symphony orchestra. Following his graduation with the class of 2013, he attended the National Outdoor Leadership School on a scholarship. Romanjenko then began his studies at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. In May, he will complete a degree in civil engineering. Throughout his time at school in South Dakota, he has been active in American Society of Civil Engineers, Steel Bridge Team, Professional Development Institute, Rotaract, Engineers Make Great Entrepreneurs and Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He is also a resident assistant.

Internships with the city of Sheridan engineering department as well as with Hills Materials Company of Rapid City have provided Romanjenko valuable hands-on experience. As a result of these two estimating and project management opportunities, he recently accepted a full-time position with Hills Materials, which he’ll begin upon graduation.

Romanjenko greatly appreciates the support provided by Sheridan High School and the Sheridan community in addition to the networking and collaboration from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. Even though the Sheridan area will always be home, he looks forward to establishing new roots in the Rapid City area where he enjoys his Common Grounds church family as well as the numerous outdoor activities of the Black Hills.

Taler Steir

Taler Steir graduated from Sheridan High School in 2010. Throughout her high school career, Steir lettered in academics and sports while maintaining active involvement in her community. Following graduation, she attended college at the University of Wyoming with a primary focus in business administration. Later, she changed her major to pharmacy and obtained her Doctorate of Pharmacy in May 2017. Earlier this summer, she married Erik Collier, whom she met in college.

Steir continued to stay involved through college. She was the event chair of Relay for Life, served in multiple leadership roles in different pharmacy organizations and mentored a young girl through Big Brothers, Big Sisters. She is currently completing a post graduate year one (PGY1) residency program in the Sheridan Veteran Affairs Health Care System. Upon completion of her residency, Steir plans to become board certified in pharmacotherapy and continue practicing as a clinical pharmacist in her hometown of Sheridan.

Wynton Grant

Class of 2011 Sheridan High School graduate Wynton Grant was the class salutatorian and also an active member of the orchestra and Spectrum. He was a four-time All-State violinist and served as the concert master for the All-State performance his senior year. Grant received a full-ride scholarship to attend Lynn University Conservatory of Music in Boca Raton, Florida, where he continued to pursue his passion for music. He graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in music violin performance.

Grant continued his education at Yale University as a full scholarship recipient in pursuit of his master’s degree, which he completed in May. Upon graduation, Grant was awarded the Dean’s Prize, the school’s highest excellence award selected by the dean in consultation with the faculty.

Grant is currently completing a graduate certificate program at the University of Southern California. The program allows him the opportunity to build his professional career, which includes performances on MTV Unplugged and The Late, Late Show with James Corden. This past month he toured Europe with Rostam Batmanglij, an American songwriter, composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist. Most recently, Grant has been invited to join Rostam’s 2018 North American tour, which will have him playing 18 cities in 27 days. The tour will be performing at Globe Hall in Denver Feb. 16.

Grant said that his roots in Sheridan run deep, and he still has ties to the community as he is currently an adjunct music professor at Sheridan College teaching violin lessons via Skype.