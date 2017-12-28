SCLT needs funding for outdoor education programming

SHERIDAN — A potential outdoor education center through the Sheridan Community Land Trust remains in the discussion stage, with a long-term plan contingent upon future funding.

SCLT executive director Brad Bauer said the group still anticipates funding to help move the project forward. The eventual long-term plan includes the outdoor education center, but until funding backs the dream, SCLT will continue working with local schools to provide outdoor education opportunities.

Bauer said next fall, SCLT plans to start by bringing fifth-grade students outdoors for science classes. He then hopes to provide multi-day classes and eventually a center, all as funding allows.

SCLT completed a feasibility study focused on the creation of an outdoor education center in the Sheridan area in March. The study included interviews with community stakeholders and Crow Agency community members.

The study found that while there are several programming opportunities available for engaging youth in outdoor learning in the Sheridan area, there are also opportunities to promote and enhance existing offerings.

Bauer said with a proposal for funds out in the community, he hopes to accumulate enough to support the planned programs.