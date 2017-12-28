Eight RNs complete Nurse Residency Program

SHERIDAN — Eight new registered nurses who successfully completed the Sheridan Memorial Hospital six-month Nurse Residency Program were honored last Friday.

Present for the celebration and in recognition of the residents’ achievements were the graduates, family members, hospital and nursing leadership, nurse preceptors, physicians and staff from throughout the hospital.

This is the fifth cohort to graduate from the program designed to support the transition of new registered nurses to the practice environment. Key areas of focus include clinical competencies along with the confidence needed to translate learning and knowledge into clinical practice. This type of program has been shown nationally and at SMH to significantly increase satisfaction in the nurses’ transition to practice as well as greatly reduce new graduate nurse turnover. SMH currently maintains a 90 percent retention rate of these residency graduates after two years.

Graduates were: Calli Aust, RN; Dakota Bollinger, RN; Tammy Gass, RN; Jessica Kaminsky, RN; Linda Macalister, RN; Page Maisano, RN; Shelley Meier, RN; and Immaculate Okeyo, RN.

Earlier this year, the SMH program achieved accreditation with distinction from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. SMH is the first hospital in a rural area and the 14th in the nation to receive the accreditation. This group of nurses is the first cohort to go through the program with the accreditation.

The nurses honored last week were selected from a large number of applicants. Each participant is granted the opportunity to work one-on-one with an experienced nurse preceptor. They complete additional specialized training using a systems-based approach to reinforce their education with real-world, hands-on nursing. They are also scheduled to work in departments across the hospital from housekeeping and nutritional services to pharmacy, allowing them to see and understand the impact each department has on the patient experience.

“Working with this group has been such a privilege for the education staff and preceptors,” said Brooke Jackson, education manager at the hospital, in a press release. “As educators, we work hard to provide these RNs with the skills they will need to be successful every day at the bedside. There is an incredible amount of hands-on learning once a new nurse begins his/her career. This program helps them establish best practices and the confidence necessary to be successful. We thank the hospital’s leadership and board of trustees, along with all involved, for their support to make a program such as this possible.”