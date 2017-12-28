Former Buffalo journalist releases book

SHERIDAN — Set amid the windswept prairies of Wyoming and rounded mountains of southwest Virginia, “Shadows of Flowers” is a debut novel about love, loss and the power of place from award-winning journalist Holly Kays.

Kays is a writer and journalist living in the mountains of western North Carolina. Having earned more than 20 state and national awards during her news reporting career thus far, she covers a range of topics for the regional newsmagazine The Smoky Mountain News. Originally from Williamsport, Maryland, she is a graduate of Virginia Tech’s creative writing and natural resources programs and a former reporter for The Buffalo Bulletin. This is her first book.

The book follows the story of Virginia native Dana Stullman, whose world turns upside down when her boyfriend dies in a car accident in the final days of their time as students at Virginia Tech. At 22, she finds herself moving across the country to escape reminders of the tragedy and the life that preceded it. Becoming lonelier than she could have imagined, Stullman finds solace in an unexpected friendship, but her life remains paralyzed until a crisis in the wind-swept Wyoming wilderness forces her to confront the past and choose her path into the future.

“When I moved to Wyoming after a lifetime of living and playing in the Appalachian Mountains, the grandeur and beauty of the Rocky Mountain landscape left me dumfounded on a daily basis,” Kays said in a press release. “It would have been impossible to leave Wyoming without the urge to somehow memorialize that place in writing. Pairing that setting with a powerful fictional story like Dana’s lends a strength to this novel that I enjoyed writing and I hope others will enjoy reading.”

“Shadows of Flowers” is a 144-page softcover book published by The Smoky Mountain News and available online at www.paypal.me/hollykays. The book is also available through mail order to 144 Montgomery Street, Waynesville, N.C., 28786. Checks should be made out to Holly Kays with the number of books and shipping address noted on the memo line.