SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 block Arlington Boulevard, 12:04 a.m.

• Smoke investigation, 800 block West Loucks Street, 8:11 a.m.

• RMA assist, 400 block East Brundage Street, 4:33 p.m.

• Odor investigation, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 4:38 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• Admissions — Nicole R. Williamson, Ranchester; Kate Nicole Williamson, Ranchester.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:33 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Colorado Street, 8:29 a.m.

• Dog at large, Clarendon Avenue, 11:24 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 11:54 a.m.

• Barking dog, East Sixth Street, 11:55 a.m.

• Accident, East Loucks Street, 12:01 p.m.

• Lost property, Long Drive, 12:06 p.m.

• DUS, North Main Street, 1:18 p.m.

• Illegal parking, South Main Street, 1:35 p.m.

• Accident, First Avenue East, 3:17 p.m.

• Barking dog, Greystone Avenue, 3:29 p.m.

• Harassment, Sheridan area, 3:31 p.m.

• Harassment, South Main Street, 4:03 p.m.

• Lewd acts, Sheridan area, 4:10 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 6:18 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 6:36 p.m.

• Motorist assist, East Brundage Lane, 7:07 p.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 9:27 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Property destruction, Oxbow Drive, Banner, 12:34 a.m.

• Accident, Oldsquaw Road and Canvasback Road, 12:29 p.m.

• Accident, West 15th Street, 12:55 p.m.

• Welfare check, West 16th Street, 1:24 p.m.

• Found property, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 3:36 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Tongue River Drive, Dayton, 6:56 p.m.

• False reporting, Oxbow Drive, Banner, 7:13 p.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90, exit 14 eastbound, Ranchester, 8:51 p.m.

• Assist WHP, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 13, Ranchester, 9:10 p.m.

• Smoke/odor investigation, US Highway 14 East, milepost 4, Banner, 9:41 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Kevin Allen Chipps, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 82

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 4