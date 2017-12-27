FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Ziegler, Rogerson engaged to wed

SHERIDAN — Blaine Ziegler and Ellen Rogerson, both of Washington, D.C., are engaged to wed May 27, 2018, in Stafford, Virginia.

Ziegler, originally of Banner, earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He currently works as a software developer. He is the son of Bill and Barbara Ziegler of Banner.

Rogerson, originally of Lexington, South Carolina, earned a bachelor’s degree from Furman University and a master’s from the University of Virginia. She works as a project manager. She is the daughter of Lex Rogerson and Shirley Vickery of Lexington, South Carolina.

