Bighorn Sled Dog Challenge set for Dec. 30-31

SHERIDAN — The inaugural Bighorn Rush Sled Dog Challenge will take place at the Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area Dec. 30-31. The event is an effort to promote dog-powered and winter sports.

The trails for the challenge mostly sit between 8,500 and 9,800 feet above sea level. This is a two-day event, with mushers racing the same course both days.

All races start and finish adjacent to the ski lodge. Races include an eight-dog, 13-mile loop; six-dog, 6-mile loop; two- to four-dog, 2-mile loop; two-dog, 1-mile loop; and 100-yard dash for children. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the race for both spectators and participants.

For additional information, see http://bighornrushsleddogchallenge.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=10259.