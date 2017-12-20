SCSD1 board of trustees wraps up year

RANCHESTER — In a lengthy meeting Tuesday night, the Sheridan County School District 1 board of trustees wrapped up the year and heard from a variety of voices.

At the beginning of the open portion of the meeting, the board approved a student suspension recommendation 3-2, which the board discussed earlier in executive session.

Representatives from Carver, Florek & James presented the school district’s 2017 fiscal year audit. Due to a previous incident regarding petty cash funds at Big Horn Middle School and High School, the auditors discussed how to better oversee concessions, strongly recommending that controls be put in place to ensure proper accounting of all cash.

Community member Danielle Arnoux spoke about former Tongue River High School student Jay Keo, who was denied eligibility to participate in sports this year. The Crow Tribe legal counsel is also considering appealing the ruling with the Wyoming High School Activities Association.

Arnoux said “extenuating circumstances” were involved for Keo, and Arnoux has heard multiple complaints about “multicultural sensitivity problems in the area.”

The situation will hopefully lead to more dialogue about Native American racial issues, she said.

Principals from six district schools gave data presentations related to student testing results, noting different areas of needed improvement, including overall student proficiency, middle school math proficiency, high school vocabulary and middle school and high school reading.

SCSD1 superintendent Marty Kobza presented an update on the district’s virtual school, an outreach effort for home-schooled students. The school will be functioning better in January, Kobza said. Kobza suggested naming it the Cowboy State Virtual Academy but will hear more input before the board makes a final decision.

During board reorganizing for next year, all positions remained the same except clerk. Trustee Penny Barkan will take over the role currently held by Mary Schilling.

The next board meeting is Jan. 16, 2018.