Enzi nominates students for U.S. service academies

SHERIDAN — Sheridan students Samuel Boyles, Pippin Robison and Aeriana Roth made Wyoming U.S. Senator Mike Enzi’s list of nominees to the U.S. service academies for 2018.

Boyles received nominations to the Naval Academy and Military Academy; Robison received a nomination to the Naval Academy, and Roth received nominations to the Air Force Academy and Naval Academy.

Enzi nominated 26 Wyoming students for the U.S. service academies for 2018. He recently announced his choices for the U.S. Air Force Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, the Military Academy and the Naval Academy.

“Every year, Wyoming students demonstrate their patriotism and willingness to serve their country by applying to our service academies,” Enzi said. “Apart from a quality education, the service academies open doors and provide a unique set of experiences that graduates will carry with them throughout their careers. It’s an honor to nominate these Wyoming students.”

Nominees are selected with the aid of an academy selection committee put together by Enzi. Receiving a nomination is the first step in the process of seeking an appointment to an academy.

Once the nomination process is complete, each academy will make a final selection. Nominees may also be considered for admission under other categories.