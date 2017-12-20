SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Gas odor investigation, 300 block North Main Street, 5:14 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block East Brundage Street, 2:33 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• Admissions — Jennifer E. Jaeger, Sheridan; Madison Grace Jaeger, Sheridan.
• Dismissals — Jandee F. Reno, Dayton; Tristan Reno, Dayton.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 12:05 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 1:06 a.m.
• Welfare check, East Burkitt Street, 4:20 a.m.
• Hit and run, West 14th Street, 8:33 a.m.
• Alarm, North Main Street, 8:45 a.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 10:19 a.m.
• Accident, West Fifth Street, 10:45 a.m.
•Suicidal subject, Crook Street, 11:14 a.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 11:25 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 11:39 a.m.
• Dog at large, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 11:41 a.m.
•Animal incident, North Mountain View, 11:58 a.m.
• Welfare check, Huntington Street, 12:09 p.m.
• Dog at large, Smith Street, 12:19 p.m.
• Welfare check, Bender Lane, 1:03 p.m.
• Death investigation, Sioux Street, 1:08 p.m.
• Threats, cold, Avoca avenue, 1:54 p.m.
• DUS, Avoca Place, 2:09 p.m.
• Accident, Turner Lane, 4:11 p.m.
• Barking dog, Frackleton Street, 4:15 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, Sheridan area, 4:32 p.m.
• Dog at large, Florence Avenue, 4:52 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 6:10 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 6:53 p.m.
• Accident, Pheasant Place, 7:31 p.m.
• Harassment, North Main Street, 9:01 p.m.
• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 9:40 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Abandoned vehicle, Main Street, 9:32 a.m.
• Records only, East Montana Street, 9:37 a.m.
• Drugs, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 3:09 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Higby Road, 8:59 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 335 and Powder Horn Road, 9:04 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Ridge Road, 9:41 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Donna Lee Abel, 27, Sheridan, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 87
Female inmate count: 21
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 1