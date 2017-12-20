Hello sunshine

I like to make an entrance on Christmas by serving a great dish to start the day. For years, I made surprise muffins. Fill your muffin cups halfway, add a teaspoon of jelly or fruit, add a little more muffin batter, then bake. The surprise becomes apparent when you eat them.

I found this recipe on a Jimmy Dean sausage wrapper and have tweaked it to make it my own.

Sausage Quiche

1 16-oz. package Jimmy Dean regular pork sausage, cooked, crumbled, drained

4 green onions, sliced

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

14 eggs

2 cups half-and-half or milk

1 cup all-purpose baking mix

Toppings

sour cream, chopped tomatoes, salsa, etc.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place sausage in a lightly greased 2-quart round casserole dish. Top with onions and cheese.

Beat eggs, half-and-half and baking mix with a whisk until well blended. Pour over cheese.

Bake 45-50 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes. Cut into 8 wedges. Add toppings if desired.

You can also use a 13-by-9-inch baking dish rather than the 2-quart casserole dish. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.

(Source: Jimmy Dean)

Enjoy your holiday, and Merry Christmas!

Susan Woody has been a food writer for more than 25 years and is a member of the Association of Food Journalists.