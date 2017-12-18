How net neutrality repeal could affect schools

SHERIDAN — In a 3-2 decision along party lines, the Republican-majority Federal Communications Commission voted Dec. 14 to repeal net neutrality regulations from 2015.

The regulations ensured that internet service providers delivered all data at the same speed and couldn’t block access to sites.

Pro-neutrality groups have already filed lawsuits appealing the FCC decision, as they fear it will allow ISPs to prioritize sites, either by slowing down some sites or increasing customer prices for access.

The cases will last at least several months, perhaps years, and most ISPs have said they won’t make these feared changes. Still, last week’s repeal has potentially far-reaching societal implications, including in schools.

Sheridan Junior High School media specialist Julie Weitz said the repeal could have a massive impact, especially if ISPs start charging for higher internet speed. With websites and technology becoming a bigger part of daily classroom instruction, the repeal may change instruction quality.

Weitz analyzed learning websites used by SJHS teachers, many of which were started by parents or teachers.

Most of them are part of small companies that wouldn’t be able to afford premium internet speed and would either have slower connections or have to charge their customers to use the services. Schools likely wouldn’t be able to afford the services and would turn to cheaper, possibly lower-quality options.

If a website ran too slowly, teachers wouldn’t use it anymore because it would cause a hindrance for both students and instructors. Even if the site is delayed by a few seconds, that may cause student restlessness or lack of focus.

Weitz provided an example of a small, education-specific tool. Seesaw is an app mainly used by elementary school parents and allows teachers to share vignettes of what students do in class. In the future, Seesaw might become too expensive for school usage.

“If connection speeds to libraries slowed down because we’re libraries or because we’re public schools, that would make a huge difference in our democracy’s access to information,” Weitz said.

Sheridan High School librarian LaDonna Leibrich expressed similar concerns. Leibrich’s views align with the American Library Association, which advocates for intellectual freedoms and accessibility for all.

“The vitality of voices on the Internet is critical to the intellectual freedom that libraries around the world are trying to protect and promote,” a statement on the ALA website says. “Laws that preserve net neutrality are the best way to preserve a vibrant diversity of viewpoints into the foreseeable future.”

Leibrich works with Destination Imagination, a nonprofit that helps teach students innovative ways to deal with 21st-century issues. She fears the net neutrality repeal may diminish future innovation, both inside and outside educational settings.

“Anything that squashes intellectual freedom also squashes creativity and problem-solving,” Leibrich said. “We’re moving down the wrong road if we’re trying to control intellectual freedoms and choices, and creativity in small business.”

Students trying to access online information at school for research papers may find the information appearing more slowly, or else blocked behind a paywall. Those issues occasionally occur today but could become much more common going forward.

Two years ago, Leibrich didn’t hear many students or teachers talking about net neutrality. Last week, though, she heard plenty of concerned students discussing the topic.

“To have students so vocal on this topic was very lifting to me, and exciting, because they really take their intellectual freedoms very seriously,” Leibrich said. “It’s very important to them, I think, because they live in a world of technology, and the thought that someone might be controlling their options online made them want to vocalize their concern.”

Some politicians see the repeal as a positive act that will lessen government regulation. U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, wrote in her Dec. 15 newsletter that “the FCC decision will protect Internet consumers/users while also ensuring there is a framework to encourage the kind of innovation we need.”

Cheney continued: “Internet service providers didn’t block websites before the Obama Administration’s heavy-handed 2015 Internet regulations and won’t after they are repealed,” she wrote. “Any Internet service provider would be required to publicly disclose this practice and would face fierce consumer backlash, as well as scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission, which will have renewed authority to police unfair, deceptive and anticompetitive practices.”

Weitz, however, remained skeptical of the idea that some ISPs won’t try to take advantage of the repeal.

“If those companies are really not going to do that, and the FCC is making this decision based solely on some criteria that I’ve yet to fully understand, then we’re all fine,” Weitz said. “But I hate to think that a few years down the road, we’re going to be running into a lot more paywalls and a lot more slowdowns.”

Noticeable classroom changes are unlikely to happen immediately, and possibly not at all. But with the new ruling, the FCC may have altered future education methods for students and teachers alike.