Marriage licenses issued and recorded by the Sheridan County clerk’s office in September, October and November:

• Kyle Aaron Jaramillo, 22, Sheridan, and Sarah Nicole Paisley, 27, Sheridan, Sept. 5

• Savannah Nicole Hill, 22, Sheridan, and Aaron David Flint, 25, Sheridan, Sept. 5

• Jeffrey Robert McGuire, 33, Sheridan, and Andrea Lee Rice, 31, Sheridan, Sept. 7

• Samuel Rakestraw Munsick, 29, Buffalo, and Callie Marie Knifong, 27, Buffalo, Sept. 8

• Virginia Jean Holcomb, 41, Sheridan, and Chad Alan Rieger, 42, Sheridan, Sept. 15

• Victor Shane Miller, 27, Syracuse, Utah, and Deveinna Dawn Sayer, 30, Sheridan, Sept 19

• Harrison Dylan Cummings, 25, Sheridan, and Lara Christensen Basye, 30, Sheridan, Sept. 21

• Douglas Samuel Widstrand, 27, Sheridan, and Leslie Irene Kaut, 27, Sheridan, Sept. 22

• Kessi Rae Ortiz, 29, Sheridan, and Jason Donavon Clark, 40, Sheridan, Sept. 22

• Dana Reeve Beartusk, 51, Big Horn, and Angelina Rosa Martinez, 49, Big Horn, Sept. 22

• Leslie Marie Nelson, 48, Atlanta, Georgia, and Gregory Datus Chandler, 49, Sheridan, Sept. 26

• Heidi Kristen Heuerman, 53, Sheridan, and Kurt Wendell Smith, 53, Sheridan, Sept. 26

• Stephen Paul Desherlia, 64, Sheridan, and Kelly Sue Merrill, 55, Sheridan, Sept. 26

• Nicholas James Cordingly, 36, Sheridan, and Luis Rodrigues Andrade, 31, Sheridan, Sept. 26

• Andrew Spencer Farrell, 27, Sheridan, and Savannah Irene Smith, 25, Sheridan, Sept. 27

• Lindsay Hope Worley, 30, Iola, Wisconsin, and Noah Jack Kruzitski, 30, Iola, Wisconsin, Sept. 29

• Reece Cody Pughe, 20, Garryowen, Montana, and Rebecca Lynn Dickinson, 19, Garryowen, Montana, Oct. 2

• Stephen Cody Pughe, 45, Garryowen, Montana, and Brooke Warburton, 20, Garryowen, Montana, Oct. 2

• Clayton Lee Christensen, 27, Sheridan, and Elizabeth Jean Shaffer, 25, Sheridan, Oct. 2

• Shayna Raye Kretschman, 21, Sheridan, and Michael Edward Nelson, 24, Sheridan, Oct. 4

• Charlotte Pauline Porter, 66, Sheridan, and Patrick Burton Bell, 61, Sheridan, Oct. 9

• Natalie Hope Magera, 21, Sheridan, and Casey Christopher Carlton, 22, Sheridan, Oct. 10

• James William Thompson, 62, Sheridan, and Mary Jo Rowe, 50, Sheridan, Oct. 11

• Bobby Edward Pruitt, 51, Sheridan, and Laura Lea Brooks, 49, Sheridan, Oct. 13

• Hannah Ferol Lawson-Rideshorse, 20, Sheridan, and Danielle Rose Edwards, 22, Sheridan, Oct. 23

• April Lynn Garcia, 38, Sheridan, and Nathanael Abraham Walker, 40, Sheridan, Oct 26

• Kelly Joe Waugh, 40, Sheridan, and Darcy Lee Mitchell, 29, Sheridan, Oct. 27

• Heather Amanda Dull, 26, Sheridan, and Carlos Ivan Mendoza Serrano, 30, Sheridan, Oct. 30

• Boyd Patrick Serres, 52, Sheridan, and Tracy Lynn Yule, 51, Sheridan, Nov. 1

• Justin Michael Smith, 23, Ranchester, and Adrienne Rose Swaney, 18, Sheridan, Nov. 2

• David Michael Youmans, 44, Sheridan, and Amanda Lenore Hill, 41, Sheridan, Nov. 6

• Kevin Al Bush, 21, Sheridan, and Kelli Lynn Tormanen, 18, Sheridan, Nov. 6

• Robert Lee Miller, 35, Ranchester, and Shannon R’nae Whipple, 34, Ranchester, Nov. 8

• Kevin Michael Hill, 49, Billings, Montana, and Reina Ruth Cady, 48, Billings, Montana, Nov. 14

• Edward Lewis Poole, 60, Sheridan, and Diana Marie Cline, 68, of Sheridan, Nov. 15

• Brock Nance Boedecker, 45, Sheridan, and Jenny Marie Anderson, 41, Sheridan, Nov. 16

• Stephen Luke Sommers, 28, Sheridan, and Sarah Ann Oliver, 27, Sheridan, Nov. 22

• Zachary Thomas Warren, 28, Prospect, Kentucky, and Stephanie Robin Abel, 32, Prospect, Kentucky, Nov. 22

• Grant Tyler Vondal, 30, Sheridan, and Heather Anne Slentz, 35, Sheridan, Nov. 29