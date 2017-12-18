SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Structure fire with Goose Valley Fire Department assist, Beaver Creek Road, 11:58 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 12:49 p.m.
Saturday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 200 block Rice Avenue, 3:26 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• Structure fire, Beaver Creek Road, 11:56 a.m.
Saturday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• Activated fire alarm, Lane Lane, 9:29 pm.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday – Sunday
• Reports not available by press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Friday – Sunday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday – Sunday
• Reports not available by press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Damaged property, West 13th Street, 12:56 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 22, 10:50 a.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, Colorado, 11:07 am.
• Structure fire, Beaver Creek Road, 11:55 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Piney Road, Banner, 12:47 p.m.
• Alarm, West Brundage Lane, 9:21 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 10:51 p.m.
Saturday
• Trespass progress, Highway 345, Ranchester, 12:56 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 1:55 a.m.
• Accident, Kruse Creek Road, 10:20 a.m.
• Death investigation, Parker Avenue, 12:04 p.m.
• Fraud, West 13th Street, 9:34 p.m.
• Careless driver, North Second Street and Johnson Street, big Horn, 10:18 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14 West, mile marker 86, Dayton, 11:28 p.m.
Sunday
• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, mile marker 16, 9:28 a.m.
• Assist WHP, I-90 westbound, milepost 23, 10:03 a.m.
• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, mile marker 16, 10:22 a.m.
• Assist agency, I-90 west bound, milepost 7, 11:04 a.m.
• DUI, Highway 335, mile marker 4, 1:55 p.m.
• Accident, Metz Road, 2:33 p.m.
• Runaway, Lane Lane, 2:34 p.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Taxi Drive, 3:47 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, I-90 eastbound, milepost 23, 8:38 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• David Anthony Payne, 37, Great Falls, Montana, DUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Linda Lee Rundquist, 56, Sheridan, forgery, credit card fraud more than $500, identity theft, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Justin Michael Anderson, 37, Sheridan, felony stalking, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Devin Christopher Wiederrich, 30, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Timothy Michael Tobin, 41, Banner, DUI, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 84
Female inmate count: 21
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 5
Number of releases for the weekend: 8
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 85