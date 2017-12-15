‘This is our normal’: Olsens detail life with quadruplets

SHERIDAN — Dustin and Heather Olsen are at least 2,880 diaper changes into the adventure of parenting quadruplets. It’s probably more, but really, who’s counting?

The Olsens brought four healthy babies home and have embraced a life unimaginable to most, all that matters nearly four months after delivery.

“To us, this is our normal,” Dustin Olsen said. “Had I seen quads, I would have been like, ‘Wow, I can’t even imagine what that must be like.’ But to us, that’s it. This is our normal.”

Normal is mom and dad up twice a night to feed, diaper and rock two little boys and two little girls back to sleep.

It is assembly line bathtimes. It is cutting each other’s meat at the dinner table so babies can be held while eating.

It is dad taking his two older sons — Aiden, 6, and Callen, 4 — bowling every Sunday afternoon so they don’t get lost in the whirlwind of caring for a family that doubled in size in just one day.

Bringing babies home

When the Olsens left for Denver in early July, they didn’t know how many of the four babies they would bring home — the reality of a pregnancy with multiples.

But, on Aug. 26, 2017, Adalee, Kian, Kohen and Allie made their debut. It made eight weeks of waiting at the hospital in Denver, including 30 days of bed rest for Heather, worth it.

All four babies — born at 32 weeks gestation and weighing 3-3 ½ pounds — were healthy. None were identical. The smallest, Adalee, needed only 31 days in NICU before the family could come home to Sheridan in late September.

“You think you’re ready for the adjustment, but you can’t be ready,” Dustin Olsen said. “We remember adjusting from one baby to two babies, but then to go from two to six is…

“It just took some time.”

At the same time, on the odd occasions people have told Dustin and Heather they feel bad for them, they don’t understand. This is the family the Olsens were given, and they are happy for two energetic sons and four babies just starting to melt hearts with their newly discovered smiles.

It takes a village

If it takes a village to raise a child, the Olsens can claim a support network that spans the country.

Heather Olsen’s mom, Diana Jantz, joined the Olsens in Denver before the birth and has lived with them since, helping with the daily demands and just being grandma to her six grandchildren. She will return to Wisconsin after Christmas.

At the hospital, Heather Olsen found great support in the other mothers on bed rest. The nine women with high risk pregnancies — many with multiples, like Heather — forged deep bonds over twice daily gatherings in the pool. They have a private Facebook group now to share advice, funny stories and frustrations. A reunion for next summer is already planned.

The Olsen’s insurance company has paid 100 percent for every detail of the birth — a bill at $3.5 million to date. Agents make personal visits and even bought a quad stroller for the family.

Family, friends, neighbors and community members have been invaluable, Heather Olsen said. People provided nearly three months of almost nightly dinners; just days ago, another left a hot meal on their porch, unexpected but much appreciated.

While the Olsens were in Denver, friends filled the storage room in their house with diapers, clothes, toys and more. They haven’t purchased diapers yet.

Sheridan College nursing students, friends and neighbors come to help with feeding, bathing and simply holding babies. Heather Olsen, originally fearful of being an inconvenience, has learned to ask for help and to accept help when it’s offered.

“People have said all the time, ‘Please call me. Please, I’d love to come hold babies,’” Heather Olsen said.

Dustin and Heather Olsen have learned to be flexible and patient with each other, too. And to cherish the midnight feedings when they can really talk, as husband and wife, and work on keeping their marriage strong.

Cherishing the gifts

As the Olsens anticipate Christmas less than 10 days away, they strive to cherish the gifts already in their arms.

“Because we know these are our last babies, that’s made a huge difference just knowing this is such a short time,” Heather Olsen said. “They will grow up. The baby phase is so sweet, and we just have to soak it in a little more.”

Dustin Olsen, who had to return to teaching band and choir in Big Horn before the quadruplets were released from NICU, looks forward to extended time with his children over Christmas break.

Already personalities are emerging, and the Olsens can’t wait to help four unique children become who they will become.

Allie is passionate and sweet, a go-getter who was the first to leave NICU, to roll and to smile. Kian is thoughtful but lights up when people come near. Kohen is patient and laid back. Adalee, a definite daddy’s girl, is picky, demanding a warmer bottle than the rest but looking sweet all the while.

The Olsens keep the babies on the same schedule in order to provide some stability, but the days do get long. They joke about how easy twins or even triplets would be.

Still, whether four babies cry or four babies smile, the Olsens have embraced their new normal.

“The name of the game is teamwork when it comes to Heather and I,” Dustin Olsen said. “We tag team everything.”