SHERIDAN — Margot Liberty will sign copies of her newest book Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery.

The book, “The Stars Smelled So Good,” was recently released and features 245 9-by-12-inch pages filled with photos, poems and stories from Liberty’s time on three ranches along the Tongue River near Birney, Montana.

Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery is located at 206 N. Main St.