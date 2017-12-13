Santa coming to Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome

SHERIDAN — Santa Claus is coming to town. In fact, he’s coming to the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome.

Friday, during Sheridan College’s basketball games against Little Big Horn College, Santa will be in attendance, spreading Christmas cheer and snapping photos with children. Kids can have their pictures taken with Santa at halftime of both the women’s and men’s games. The SC women tip off at 5 p.m., and the men start at 7 p.m. Free candy canes will also be available, and kids 10 and under get into the games for free. The Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome is located at 1 Whitney Way.