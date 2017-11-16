SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block Smith Street, 4:13 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Kennedy Street, 5:49 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1100 block Avoca Court, 10:35 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1400 block Easy Street, 10:52 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Wyoming Avenue, 3:37 a.m.

• Hit and run, Park Street, 7:03 a.m.

• Careless driver, Brundage Street, 7:45 a.m.

• Hit and run, East Brundage Lane, 7:58 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:24 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 9:27 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Demple Street, 9:46 a.m.

• Animal welfare, West 12th Street, 10:31 a.m.

• Harassment, Avoca Place, 11:04 a.m.

• Fraud, North Main Street, 11:55 a.m.

• Animal incident, West Eighth Street, 1:20 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Dunnuck Street, 2:02 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Brundage Lane, 2:34 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 3:08 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 3:16 p.m.

• Dog at large, Clarendon Avenue, 3:30 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Holmes Avenue, 3:39 p.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 3:58 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Custer Street, 4 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 4:28 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Burton Street, 5:25 p.m.

• Alarm — burglar, West Whitney Street, 5:53 p.m.

• Dog at large, Vista Street

• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 8:13 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Court, 10:30 p.m.

• Medical, Easy Street, 10:50 p.m.

• False reporting, North Main Street, 11:23 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:38 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:39 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:39 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:49 p.m.

• Animal injured, Coffeen Avenue, 11:54 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 193, mile marker 105, Banner, 3:14 a.m.

• Theft cold, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 2:01 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Highway 14, milepost 88, Ranchester, 2:37 p.m.

• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, 5:18 p.m.

• Accident, I-90 Westbound, milepost 23, 5:25 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Avenue, Highway 332, mile marker 4, 6:51 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Meadow Lane Road, Banner, 9:26 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 11:29 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Kyle Bradley Smith, 27, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 69

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 3