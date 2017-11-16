Chamber releases schedule for Legislative Forum

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee will host its annual Legislative Forum in Sheridan beginning at 8 a.m. Monday in the Sheridan County commissioners board room at the Sheridan County Courthouse.

The Legislative Forum provides an opportunity for businesses, organizations and individuals to bring topics before a panel of local state legislators prior to the next session of the Wyoming Legislature. The state’s 85th legislative session will convene Feb. 12, 2018.

Legislators expected to be present include Sen. Bruce Burns, R-Sheridan; Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan; Rep. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester; Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan; Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan; and Rep. Mike Madden, R-Buffalo.

The forum is open to the public.

The following is the schedule of presenters for the forum:

• 8-8:15 a.m. — Child Development Center Region II

• 8:15-8:30 a.m. — Sheridan County Public Library System

• 8:30-8:45 a.m. — Sheridan County Public Health

• 8:45-9 a.m. — Sheridan County School District 1

• 9-9:15 a.m. — Sheridan County Conservation District

• 9:15-9:30 a.m. — Downtown Sheridan Association

• 9:30-9:45 a.m. — ACT

• 9:45-10 a.m. — Forward Sheridan

• 10-10:15 a.m. — break

• 10:15-10:30 a.m. — Sheridan County

• 10:30-10:45 a.m. — Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails

• 10:45-11 a.m. — Clay Pot Counseling

• 11-11:15 a.m. — Council for the Bighorn Range

• 11:15-11:30 a.m. — Sheridan College

• 11:30-12:45 a.m. — lunch break

• 12:45-1 p.m. — Sheridan Memorial Hospital

• 1-1:15 p.m. — Sheridan County School District 3

• 1:15-1:30 p.m. — Volunteers of America Northern Rockies

• 1:30-1:45 p.m. — Town of Clearmont

• 1:45-2 p.m. — Center for a Vital Community

• 2-2:15 p.m. — Wyoming State Advisory Board

• 2:15-2:30 p.m. — Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board

• 2:30-2:45 — City of Sheridan

• 2:45-3 p.m. — Sheridan County municipalities

• 3-3:15 p.m. — break

• 3:15-3:30 p.m. — University of Wyoming President Dr. Laurie Nichols

• 3:30-3:45 p.m. — Sheridan Travel and Tourism

• 3:45-4 p.m. — Critical Air Service Team

• 4-4:15 p.m. — The Darby Pledge/suicide prevention

• 4:15-4:30 p.m. — The Hub on Smith

• 4:30-4:45 p.m. — Wyoming Girls School

• 4:45-5 p.m. — Wyoming Craft Brewers’ Guild

• 5-5:15 p.m. — Bighorn National Forest/WYDOT

• 5:15-5:30 p.m. — Prevention Management Organization

• 5:30-5:45 p.m. — Big Horn Homebuilders