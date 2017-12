BIG HORN — The Big Horn City Historical Society will gather at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Big Horn Woman’s Club. The group will hear a presentation on the history of Lake DeSmet and the Dancing on Waters showboat.

A carry-in potluck lunch will begin at 1 p.m., with the presentation from Helen Laumann to begin at 2 p.m.

For additional information, call 674-6363. The Big Horn Woman’s Club clubhouse is located at 314 S. Second St. in Big Horn.