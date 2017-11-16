Polka Club to gather Sunday

SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Mountain Polka Club will gather Sunday for its monthly dance. From 1-5 p.m., the Drifters will provide music. All are welcome to attend. The dance will take place at the Elks Lodge, located at 45 W. Brundage St. By Staff Reports|November 16th, 2017| Share this news... FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestEmail About the Author: Staff Reports The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com