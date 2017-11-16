CTG to present ‘Nightfall’

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild will offer productions of “Nightfall with Edgar Allen Poe” by Eric Coble beginning Friday at the Carriage House Theater.

Chip King will direct the play that allows audience members to enter the world of Poe, who created works like “The Raven,” “The Fall of the House of Usher” and “The Tell-Tale Heart.” The play is rated PG-13 for disturbing subject matter. Shows will be offered Nov. 17 through Dec. 3 with shows each Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and each Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets for the show cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and students. Tickets are available through the WYO Theater box office, online at wyotheater.com or at 672-9084.

The Carriage House Theater is located at 419 Delphi Ave.