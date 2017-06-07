Hitting stagnant for Jets, Troopers against Gillette

SHERIDAN — A ground-ball single scored one run for the Gillette Riders in the seventh inning, and the Sheridan Jets fell 1-0 Tuesday evening at Thorne-Rider Stadium.

After a two-out walk, Tanner Richards reached third via an error and ended up scoring the go-ahead run on a Zach Brown single. Sheridan wasn’t able to bring in a tying run over the final three innings despite putting runners on early in each inning.

Sheridan had two on with two outs thanks to a couple of walks in the bottom of the seventh, but a Quinn McCafferty ground out ended the inning and left the runner stranded. Jacob Boint was hit by a pitch to open the eighth inning but was caught stealing second. Gentry Lattin singled but was also thrown out stealing second. After Carter Dubberly walked, Luke Keller struck out to end the inning.

Finally, in the ninth inning, Caeden Sargent singled to open the inning and put the tying run on base for the Jets, but Sheridan closed the game with a strikeout, ground out and fly out.

Hitting wasn’t a huge issue for the Jets in the game — they finished with seven — but the timing of those hits resulted in empty innings. Sheridan had seven walks to go with seven hits but left 11 runners on base in the game.

The Sheridan pitchers kept the Riders at bay, but Gillette got the timely hit that proved to be the difference maker.

McCafferty threw 100 pitches in seven innings, taking care of business most of the night. He walked four but gave up just two hits and struck out six. The one run in his final inning was all he gave up.

Boint came in to relieve McCafferty in the eighth and struck out another three, but Sheridan couldn’t string together enough quality at bats to take advantage of the strong night of pitching. The Jets also committed three errors in the field.

Sheridan’s seven hits came from six different players, with McCafferty’s 2-for-5 outing leading the way.

Keller and Dalton Nelson each walked twice.

The loss dropped the Jets to 4-4 on the season. They’ll travel to Rapid City, South Dakota, this weekend for a four-day tournament.

Sheridan Troopers

There were no big innings this time around for the Sheridan Troopers in a 4-1 loss to the Gillette Roughriders. After utilizing a seven-run sixth inning in a come-from-behind 9-6 win over Gillette a week ago, the scoring was subdued in Tuesday’s rematch.

Sheridan’s only run came in the second inning on a Kade Eisele sacrifice fly that scored Nolan McCafferty — who led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a Connor Jorgenson single. But that run was all the Troopers would score the rest of the way on a slow night at the plate.

Sheridan finished the game with just four hits, and the team left six runners on base. The Troopers played from behind all night.

Gillette got off to a fast start, just like it did a week ago when it scored all six of its runs in the third inning. Tuesday, the Roughriders scored two in the first inning after a hit batter and single opened the game. A sacrifice fly and another single scored the two runs.

But the hitting went dormant for both sides after Sheridan cut it to 2-1. From the bottom of the second inning to the top of the sixth, the two teams combined for just two base runners — a hit batter and a single — and six of the eight half-innings went three up, three down.

Then, Gillette got the insurance runs it needed in the bottom of the sixth. After leading off with a double and a fielder’s choice, a single scored two more runs that would lead to the 4-1 Roughriders victory.

Noah Gustafson started for Sheridan and pitched seven innings, giving up five hits and four earned runs. He also struck out six batters. Eisele came in at relief and pitched one hitless inning.

The Troopers (16-8) host Casper in a doubleheader Friday beginning at 5 p.m. before taking on Billings (Montana) and Sturgis (South Dakota) Saturday and Sunday, respectively.