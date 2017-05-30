3.4 tons of trash collected for city event

SHERIDAN — More than 120 volunteers dedicated more than 200 hours to collect 3.4 tons of trash during the city of Sheridan’s inaugural Community Clean-Up Day earlier this month.

City volunteers coordinated with 16 volunteer teams on May 6 to clean up Emerson Park, Hume Draw, Kendrick Park, Mavrakis Pond, North Park, Poplar Park, South Park, Washington Park and pathways near Sheridan College and the M&M’s Center.

“Sheridan is full of energetic volunteers who are looking for ways to enhance our quality of life,” said Dan Roberts, city of Sheridan utilities manager. “The level and quality of participation and amount of trash collected really exceeded our expectations. We are sincerely grateful to everyone who came out on Saturday morning to help Keep Sheridan Beautiful.”

Volunteer groups included the American Legion, Big Goose Veterinary Clinic and Wellness Center, Bighorn National Forest employees, Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns, HUB International, Leave No Trace Hikers, Poplar Park neighbors, Sheridan City Council, Sheridan High School National Honor Society, Science Kids, Sheridan Rotary Club, Sheridan Senior Center volunteers, Sheridan Sundowner Lions, Wyoming Girls School and Wyoming Wilderness Association.

The Sheridan City Council awarded a plaque to each group during its May 15 meeting. Within the next month, 16 trees will be planted in local parks in recognition of the participating organizations and volunteers.

Given the success of the event, the city will relaunch its Adopt a Park program.

Interested organizations can email or call Steve Gage in the parks department at sgage@sheridanwy.net or 751-8039.