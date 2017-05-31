’13 Reasons Why’ has local ties

SHERIDAN — The coming-of-age teen novel, “13 Reasons Why,” garnered much attention after Netflix released the 13-episode first season of the on-camera flick of the book.

The author, Jay Asher, started writing the book in Sheridan at a Holiday gas station in the middle of winter.

“It was during my six-month stay that I came up with the idea for ‘Thirteen Reasons Why,’” Asher wrote in his blog in August 2012 after visiting Sheridan again. “The parking lot of this gas station is where I scribbled several pages of notes that turned into the first several pages of the book.”

While living in Sheridan, Asher worked part time at Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery and the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. While the two that worked closely with him during his stint in Sheridan said he did not have a title for the book at the time, they remember him as a personable and knowledgeable man with drive to finish a book.

“We knew he was writing and he’d say ‘someday, hopefully maybe someday,’” Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery owner Robby Smith told The Sheridan Press. “I said, ‘Oh, I’m sure it will.’”

Asher continues to send cards to the business and speaks fondly of his first job at a bookstore.

“We knew he was working on a book. I don’t know if it had a title at that time,” Smith said. “He didn’t really share a lot about it at the time.”

Asher wrote the introduction and part of the first chapter in the parking lot of the gas station.

“It was either at the end of 2002 or the beginning of 2003, but I do know it was snowing and the road was iced,” Asher wrote in his blog. “It was very early in the morning, still dark, when the premise hit me. I couldn’t drive any further or I knew I’d forget important details, so I pulled into a parking space, cranked my heater, and took notes as fast as I could.”

Asher wrote the first 10 pages of what became his first published novel at his home in Sheridan. The Netflix series brought both positive and negative reactions, but the two that worked with Asher described positive reasons why he wrote the book and agreed to allow Selena Gomez create a screenplay of the book.

The book outlines the co-lead character, Clay Jensen, who finds 13 cassette tapes from his former classmate and crush — Hannah Baker — who died by suicide two weeks earlier. The novel’s website described the plot.

“Hannah’s voice tells him that there are thirteen reasons why she decided to end her life. Clay is one of them. If he listens, he’ll find out why,” the website reads. “Clay spends the night crisscrossing his town with Hannah as his guide. He becomes a firsthand witness to Hannah’s pain, and as he follows Hannah’s recorded words throughout his town, what he discovers changes his life forever.”

The novel brings up examples of suicide, sexual assault, bullying and other issues teenagers may deal with during their adolescent years.

Smith thought the book was a good way to bring up the subjects, at the right age level.

“Because it’s about teen suicide, it’s obvious that there’s gonna be people who are upset by it,” Smith said. “I thought it was a good book. I wouldn’t want to give it to a child who is too young, but they tell us the statistics of teen suicide. There’s a lot of teens who (die by) suicide who don’t think that they’re part of a group.”

Michelle Havenga, children’s librarian and former co-worker of Asher’s agreed, explaining that controversial young adult literature serves an important purpose in the literary and educational world.

“I think what he was hoping for was that it would be a chance for discussion,” Havenga said. “That kind of discussion that maybe the books give you a little something to start from. I always like hearing when the parents and the kids are reading the book together and then they’re discussing it.”

Season two of the Netflix series is expected to be released in 2018 and the book remains available for checkout at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.