If you have been reading my columns over the years — can’t believe it’s been that long — you know I am an avid Costco fan and enjoy saving money. I do like to splurge on their bakes from time to time, and the Italian one with Italian sausage is most likely one of my most favorite things to eat on the entire planet.

I can’t get enough, and luckily my son Bruce feels the same way about it, so I justify the above average cost of them knowing my son will eat some of it happily.

In the directions, it tells you to cover with aluminum foil and bake for an hour. This is where that longstanding farse comes into play.

For as long as I can remember, I make a point to put the shiny side of the aluminum foil toward what I am making. In my head, it’s the nonstick side, but I can’t remember from where I picked that up. Did my parents tell me that? Did I learn it in home economics? Did I have a roommate that did it that way?

No idea, but it’s ingrained into my head like a fact.

Curious, I went on a long and time consuming facts expedition to get to the base of why I think that way. Surely I can’t be alone… right?

Why it is two-sided

During the last phase of the rolling process, two sheets of foil are put through the rollers. During the production process, only one side of the foil touches the roller, therefore, the only reason one side is shinier than the other is because it has received an unintentional buffing during the production process from the rollers.

The reflective argument

It has long been recommended by food experts to face the shiny side toward the food because the shine will reflect more heat inwards than the dull side. Reynolds Wrap’s own site says, “With standard and heavy duty foil, it’s perfectly fine to place your food on either side, so you can decide if you prefer to have the shiny or dull side facing out.”

The non-stick argument

This one was apparently all in my head and an urban myth I picked up somewhere or created by my lonesome that no one else shares. The foil has the same performance no matter what side you use.

I did however find out in my searches that they make a nonstick specific aluminum foil. It receives a special coating during production to make it nonstick. The kicker here is it is applied to the dull side… So not only was I wrong, but the nonstick side of the nonstick stuff is the dull side.

In conclusion, this entire process has made me question a slew of things I just assume are true, and I will be looking into them in the future. Are there any kitchen myths you think might not be legit? Let me know at dsanderspress@gmail.com and I will do some digging and add it to the list of things to check into!