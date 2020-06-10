SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block Pond View Court, 9:51 a.m.

• Gas odor, 200 block West Seventh Street, 6:25 p.m.

• Smoke investigation, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 11:17 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Trauma, 1800 block Fort Road, 12:48 a.m.

• Medical, 1900 block North Main Street, 2:39 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block Omarr Avenue, 4:22 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block Davis Tee, 5:10 a.m.

• Medical, 1700 block Hillcrest Drive, 8:07 a.m.

• Medical, 1700 block Pond View Court, 9:50 a.m.

• Medical, 900 block Halbert Street, 11:2m.

• Billings transfer, 1800 block Fort Road, 1:21 p.m.

• Trauma, 1400 block Pioneer Road, 1:43 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:52 p.m.

• Medical, West Alger Street and Brook Street, 8:26 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 12:18 a.m.

• Alarm, South Main Street, 8:24 a.m.

• Animal dead, Skeels Street, 8:52 a.m.

• Parking complaint, East Brundage Street, 9 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 9:55 a.m.

• Parking complaint, First Street, 10:18 a.m.

• Dog at large, Cheyenne Street, 10:28 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Brooks Street, 10:33 a.m.

• Domestic, Long Drive, 10:38 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 10:45 a.m.

• Found property, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:52 a.m.

• Drug other, Pond View Court, 11:10 a.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 11:25 a.m.

• Fraud, Sugar View Drive, 11:38 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:22 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:32 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Thurmond Avenue, 1:34 p.m.

• Death investigation, Pioneer Road, 1:41 p.m.

• Motorist assist, East Ridge Road, 2:23 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Fifth Street, 2:38 p.m.

• Theft cold, Townhouse Place, 3:23 p.m.

• Threat, Park Street, 3:24 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 3:26 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Park, 3:46 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:48 p.m.

• Weed violation, South Main Street, 5:40 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Sugarland Drive, 6 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 6:47 p.m.

• Accident, Main Street, 7:50 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, West Brundage Lane, 8:04 p.m.

• Animal found, Gladstone Street, 8:11 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Alger Avenue, 8:25 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Burkitt Street, 9:55 p.m.

• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:33 p.m.

• Driving under influence, North Main Street, 11:31 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Assist agency, Fort Road; West Fifth Street, 2:49 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 east bound, mile marker 7, Parkman, 9:24 a.m.

• Battery, West 13th Street, 9:39 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Highway 193, Banner, 12:47 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 2:35 p.m.

• Trespassing, Meade Avenue, Clearmont, 8:04 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Cory L. Gagner, 40, Sheridan, property destruction and defacing, district court, arrested by SPD

• Brian A. Kosine, 44, Sheridan, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Andre G. Maxwell, 55, Sheridan, custody on incident or warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 52

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 4

Number of releases for Tuesday: 3