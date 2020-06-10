SHERIDAN — As the community opens up, Sheridan Memorial Hospital is once again providing wellness blood screenings in its lab located in the Outpatient Center.

As always, appointments are necessary for a screening and can be made by going to the hospital’s website, sheridanhospital.org, or by calling 307-675-4675.

“Scheduling an appointment is more important now than ever since there is very limited space in the waiting area and we must practice social distancing,” said Andrea Paulson, SMH laboratory manager. “Please do not just drop in for a wellness screening.”

Wellness screenings are offered weekday mornings from 6-8:30 a.m. Please park in the lot directly south of the Outpatient Center.

All persons entering the Outpatient Center and other hospital buildings will have their temperature taken and be asked screening questions regarding COVID-19 symptoms. They should bring a face mask to wear while they are there. If they do not have a mask, one will be provided to them when they arrive. Borrowed cloth masks can be returned to the used mask bins to be sanitized and reused.