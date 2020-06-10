SHERIDAN — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area staff and board members are seeking volunteers for upcoming events in the area.

On June 20, the nonprofit will host a Community Volunteer Work Day. Volunteers will work at the facility from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then celebrate with a barbecue and kickball game.

On June 27, the nonprofit will kick off its summer concert series and is seeking volunteers to help with the event. Volunteers will receive free entry to the event.

For additional information or to sign up to volunteer, see the nonprofit’s website at antelopebuttefoundation.org.