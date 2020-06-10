SHERIDAN — Northern Wyoming Community College District, including Gillette College, Sheridan College and Sheridan College in Johnson County, will enter Phase II of its reopening strategy Wednesday. Current and future students will be able to come to campuses to meet in-person with college personnel to register for classes, plan their education and explore financial aid opportunities.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-in visits are welcome.

NWCCD President Walter Tribley said this phase marks the first time since the start of the COVID-19 emergency, aside from a few exceptions, that members of the public will be allowed on campuses.

“During the first phase of reopening, only employees were allowed on campuses,” Tribley said. “This new phase allows individuals, or small groups of people from the same family unit, to visit our campuses in order to sign up for classes and complete necessary steps to prepare for the fall semester.”

On each campus, visitors will only be able to enter through main entrances, indicated by signage, and social distancing will be required at all times. Enrollment counselors will maintain a 6-foot distance from visitors, and face coverings will be optional. Hand sanitizer will also be readily available to visitors.

Earlier this week, the district announced changes to their fall academic calendar to reduce the spread of COVID-19 on their campuses. These include classes beginning one week early on Aug. 24, face-to-face instruction ending prior to Thanksgiving break and students completing any remaining course requirements online from home.

“During these uncertain times, we are striving to provide some level of certainty to students and their families. We know the situation is fluid, and we will be ready to alter our plans if needed. However, our students and their families also deserve access to the best resources we can provide as they plan their education and their futures,” Tribley said.

As the district continues its phased approach to reopening, staff members ask visitors to all campuses to adhere to safety protocols to protect the health of employees, visitors and communities.