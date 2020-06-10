Wyoming’s coronavirus-related death tally grows

LANDER — Another Wyoming resident from Fremont County has died due to complications of COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The adult woman had previously been hospitalized and had known health conditions recognized as putting her at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

In addition, a fourth resident of the Washakie County nursing home previously identified as experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak died last month, WDH reported. While the older woman’s death in Montana is associated with the nursing home outbreak, her death will not be added to Wyoming’s total count of coronavirus-related deaths due to out-of-state residency.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 18 coronavirus-related deaths, 760 lab-confirmed cases and 210 probable cases reported so far. See the breakdown.

COVID-19 can be transmitted by infected people who don’t yet have symptoms, WDH noted. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after virus exposure and include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.