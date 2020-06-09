SHERIDAN — When Justice Rees and Quinn McCafferty share the gridiron or basketball court together, they go to battle, looking to come out victorious in the classic Big Horn-Tongue River high school rivalry that has been going on for decades.

During spring and summer sports seasons, though, Rees and McCafferty set aside their rivalry to unite under the Sheridan Troopers, shedding the maroon and gold and green and white to don the blue, red and white together.

“I think we were rivals, but at the end of the day in baseball we are teammates and good friends,” said Tongue River High School graduate Justice Rees.

Rees moved to Sheridan in 2017 from a little baseball town of Shinglehouse, Pennsylvania. Rees had a two minute drive to practice in Shinglehouse and now had to adjust to making a 25 minute drive to practice.

Rees and McCafferty first met on the basketball court their sophomore season. Rees said the two played hard against each other during games but in baseball season, they started joking with each other about their time spent on the court competing against each other.

The friendship started during open practice for baseball. McCafferty, now a Big Horn High School graduate, said he saw Rees at the batting tee by himself hitting some baseballs. Rees was the only baseball player from TR and still new to the area. McCafferty started loading baseballs on the tee for Rees, striking up conversation and giving the two rivals a chance to learn more about each other.

For their junior and senior seasons, Rees and McCafferty played against each other with the friendship in place but the competitive spirit also present and liked to push each other. Knowing each other allowed for words to be exchanged.

“Talk a little trash on the court in basketball at your friends is pretty fun,” McCafferty said.

Once the heat of the competition died down, the competitors would come together as friends to take photos. Their interaction is a good example of the Tongue River-Big Horn rivalry. Rees said he developed connections with students from the other side of the district. Most interactions include simple conversation or exchanging stories.

McCafferty has been a part of Sheridan Legion baseball since he was 14 years old and has been playing in Sheridan for as long as he can remember. Rees and McCafferty have one more opportunity to earn a title together as members of the same team. Wyoming American Legion baseball plans on having an end of year tournament to crown a state champion.

The Troopers are on a five-game win streak. Sheridan is on the road June at Cody, and Casper June 14 and 16, then return home for games against Cheyenne June 18.