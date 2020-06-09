SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block North Main Street, 4:29 a.m.

• Elevator rescue, 40 block East Works Street, 8:58 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, 200 block North Main Street, 4:28 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block East Works Street, 6:51 a.m.

• Medical, 1300 block Avoca Place, 8:17 a.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 10:31 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:14 a.m.

• Medical, 2400 block Aspen Cove, 7:44 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 7:45 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Driving under influence citizen report, East Heald Street, 12:58 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Road, 2:06 a.m.

• Damaged property, Big Horn Avenue, 7:38 a.m.

• Animal found, Park Street, 7:44 a.m.

• Weed violation, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:43 a.m.

• Records only, East Brundage Lane, 9:52 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Delphi Avenue, 9:52 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Delphi Avenue, 10:14 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Sheridan area, 11:21 a.m.

• Animal found, Mydland Road, 11:51 a.m.

• Cat violation, Mydland Road, 12:14 p.m.

• Welfare check, Pioneer Road, 1:21 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Brooks Street, 1:39 p.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 3:12 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Park Street, 3:24 p.m.

• Welfare check, Champion Drive, 4:03 p.m.

• Civil standby, West Timberline Drive, 5:41 p.m.

• Barking dog, Ridgeway Avenue, 6:44 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Townhouse Place, 6:56 p.m.

• Damaged property, East Brundage Street, 7 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Eighth Street, 7:19 p.m.

• Trespass progress, College Meadow Drive, 7:41 p.m.

• Domestic, Parker Avenue, 7:58 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Ridgeway Avenue, 10:42 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Holmes Avenue, 10:40 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 11:14

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Street and North Sheridan Ave, 12:48 a.m.

• Welfare check, Skinner Street, 3:08 a.m.

• Domestic disturbance, Maxine Place, 6:32 a.m.

• Simple assault, Big Goose Road, 9:44 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Wolf Creek Road, mile marker 1, Ranchester 9:51 a.m.

• Sex offense, Lane Lane, 10:29 a.m.

• Domestic, River Road, Ranchester 1:11 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Sibley Lake, 2:49 p.m.

• Civil standby, West 16th Street, 5:27 p.m.

• Assist agency, Parker Avenue, 8:20 p.m.

• Domestic, East Lane Road, Dayton, 8:38 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, 10:45 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Fox Den Road, 11:42 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Ian D. Edwards, 30, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Kelly L. Taylor, 54, Ranchester, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 51

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for Monday: 2

Number of releases for Monday: 7