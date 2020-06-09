SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust member Caryn Moxey will lead trail riding technique and tips during an SCLT Discovery Session June 12 and June 23.

Moxey will teach attendees all the tips and tricks that will let you roll with the flow of trails like Hidden Hoot, Red Grade and beyond. Beginner/Intermediate mountain bikers encouraged; all skill levels welcome to come and ride at your own pace.

Those planning to attend should meet at Black Tooth Park at 5:45 p.m. The ride will start at 6 p.m. and last about two hours. Helmets are required.

For more information, see sheridanclt.org.