SHERIDAN — Legacy Pregnancy Center will host its annual Walk for Life virtually Saturday.

The event is a fundraiser to help the organization provide services to the community.

As always, walkers can register and fundraise online and join the event by faith — wherever and whenever — it works for them. A T-shirt goes to every walker with more than $200 in pledges.

Goodie bags will be available from 8-11 a.m. Saturday for registered walkers. For more information or to register, see legacypregnancy.org.