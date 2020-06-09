CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Arts Council announced that a new call for entry for public art is now open. The Wyoming Department of Health, along with the Veteran’s Commission and State Construction Department, are constructing the Veteran’s Home of Wyoming Skilled Nursing Facility, located in Buffalo. Through the State of Wyoming’s Art in Public Buildings program, artwork will be commissioned for the exterior of the facility. A request for qualifications is open to artists with a deadline of July 17. This is a national RFQ. Wyoming artists will be given preference.

The call is available on CaFE (callforentry.org). Additional details, including eligibility requirements, timelines and budget information are available on CaFE and on the Wyoming Arts Council website. Submissions to the RFQ must be made through CaFE by the deadline listed. There is a committee for the project, tasked with reviewing applications, selecting finalists and making the final artwork selection. Wyoming artists are encouraged to apply. The Veteran’s Home of Wyoming Skilled Nursing Facility consists of three residential cottages that will house 12 residents per cottage. The facility is being built on the existing campus of the Veteran’s Home of Wyoming.

The committee is interested in exterior artwork, including sculpture or functional art. There are opportunities for functional art around the exterior of the cottages, at the entrances or at the flagpole. This includes signage, benches, bike racks, integrated lighting or work that integrates into railing or fencing.

The committee is also interested in stamped concrete or work that is integrated into sidewalks or pathways. The committee would like to see artwork that encompasses the themes and motifs of Wyoming, including wildlife, the Buffalo area, mountains or Western artwork. They are also interested in work that incorporates the history of the site and Fort McKinney or other military themes. Artwork should be uplifting, inspiring, or celebratory. Artwork must be ADA accessible.

Art in Public Buildings legislation for the state of Wyoming is administered through the Wyoming Arts Council. For more information, please contact Rachel Clifton at the Arts Council at rachel.clifton@wyo.gov or 307-256-0500.