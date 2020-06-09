Landowners want to protect water, buildings

Re: Ramaco coal mine

It is my opinion after reading the letter from Tom Laya, (May 23, 2020) that his assumptions of Powder River Basin Resource Council are totally invalid. I would suggest Tom visit with someone who knows the true facts to educate himself.

My appreciation of PRBRC is for help received by the landowners, as we are affected by the new mine. We landowners want to protect our water wells, historical building foundations, the river from being damaged by the proposed blasting near Taylor Quarry, adjacent to Slater Creek, which flows into the Tongue River.

Landowners have tried unsuccessfully to meet with Ramaco to get questions answered. At a recent hearing, a Ramaco attorney stated that Ramaco has worked well with the landowners and the Sheridan community. I understand there were private meetings held in the community with people specifically invited by the company, but landowners were never invited to attend. In my opinion, the public is being presented with news that sounds good, while the landowners actually experience something totally different.

Landowners are not against a coal mine. We just want honest answers to our questions and to be heard by the company in a civil manner. We landowners also expect Ramaco to complete the permit process as they have been directed by the Wyoming Environmental Quality Council instead of on their own terms.

Isn’t it odd how an out of state company can come into Sheridan and cause discontent between two old coal mining families?

Anton Bocek

Ranchester

Police stood tall

Re: BLM march

This past Friday evening I had the privilege to participate in the Black Lives Matter march on Main Street. It was a seminal moment for our community — a large and peaceful protest about a societal matter impacting the very soul of our country.

Given the nature of a march fraught with emotion, there was a latent potential for disorder. In each and every instance, our police department stood tall. We are indeed fortunate to have such well-trained, prepared and respectful police officers. They are a shining example of the best that law enforcement and public safety can be in our state and country.

I hope that our citizens will join in a heartfelt thank you to our police department who conducted themselves with professionalism, courtesy and evenhandedness.

Paul Del Rossi

Sheridan