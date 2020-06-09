By Isabella Alves, Wyoming Tribune Eagle via Wyoming News Exchange

CHEYENNE — The “stand your ground” bill passed by the Wyoming Legislature in 2018 has caused case dismissals and citizen confusion surrounding the law that now has officials worried it will be viewed as a “get out of jail free card.”

The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an opinion in April on the new law in the case State of Wyoming v. Jason Tsosie John. Locally, a recent second-degree murder case, State of Wyoming v. Benjamin Ketcham, was dismissed by prosecutors under the same law.

The new law amended the self-defense provisions for criminal defendants to state a person doesn’t have a duty to retreat if they’re attacked and aren’t the initial aggressor. This law codifies what was already established in Wyoming through case law.

“The statute was the Legislature’s attempt to bring in all of the law that already existed in our cases and put it into a statute to put it right there in black-and-white,” said Desiree Wilson, senior assistant appellate counsel with the public defender’s office.

Wilson was the attorney that handled the appeal on the John case. She said in that case, the state was arguing whether John was entitled to an evidentiary hearing.

The Supreme Court ultimately found he was entitled to that hearing.

But this doesn’t mean people have a free ticket to shoot someone if they’re being attacked and doesn’t cover the defense of property. Under this law, people can only use deadly force if they believe they are in danger and would suffer serious bodily injury or imminent death.

If the person doesn’t believe they’re under those conditions, they’re not permitted to use deadly force, and they can only use deadly force to protect themselves, not property.

“The position the defense took was this cannot be enforced if left only in the hands of prosecutors, that this was a true immunity, created by the Legislature, meant to protect people who use reasonable defensive force. Not everybody who shoots somebody is entitled to this protection,” Wilson said. “The defense position is that if a person fits this strict criteria that are outlined in this statute that they should have the right to a court hearing on it.”

Local case

Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove dismissed the Ketcham case under the “stand your ground” law.

After a more in-depth investigation, it was discovered that Ketcham fatally shot Aaron Briggs because Briggs was previously told to leave the Lariat Motel room where Ketcham was staying May 22. Ketcham also bought his gun, a .22LR revolver, out of fear of Briggs, according to court documents.

Later that evening, Briggs returned to the motel room and began to threaten Ketcham and other people in the room, according to court documents. He was wearing a large metal chain draped over his neck and refused to leave.

Ketcham then pulled out his gun and stood on the motel room bed and told Briggs to leave again, according to court documents. At this point, Briggs swung the metal chain at Ketcham, and Ketcham fired the gun at Briggs.

This single shot ultimately cost Briggs his life, and because Ketcham was acting in self-defense, he is immune from prosecution.

“It is my hope that this information will not just inform, but help the public to understand that while Wyoming law provides for immunity for an individual who exercised reasonable force in self defense, it is only available under certain, narrow, factual circumstances,” Manlove said in a news release. “Those facts were present in Mr. Ketcham’s case, but I have deep concerns that this dismissal will be misconstrued as a ‘get out of jail free card’ for anyone who wants to use lethal force for any reason. It is not.”

“In this discussion, we have to remember, and be sensitive to the sad truth, that a man lost his life,” Manlove said in the news release. “Aaron Briggs was someone’s son, someone’s father, someone’s friend, and they will always mourn his premature death.”

Wilson said prosecutors always have the right to exercise their prosecutorial discretion to decide whether to charge someone with a crime.

This is what happened in the Ketcham case, she said, because after investigating the case, prosecutors determined Ketcham was entitled to immunity under the “stand your ground” statute.

David Inman, Cheyenne Police Department public information officer, said with any case, and most recently the Ketcham case, investigators look at security footage, talk to witnesses and collaborate with the district attorney to determine if there’s evidence of self-defense.

Inman said under those narrow and factual circumstances is how the determination is made. In cases such as homicide, those decisions take time and a thorough investigation. People are usually brought in for questioning, crime scene evidence is collected and more. In less serious crimes, such as a bar fight, officers can usually use their discretion to make those decisions on the street. In those instances, officers can talk to witnesses and those involved to determine what happened.

“A reasonable person would agree that, are we going to bring two people in that got into a fight in a bar 2 a.m. for questioning? No,” Inman said. “That’s a misdemeanor fighting offense. That’s something, like I said, an investigating officer can make a determination the night of, or later on, in the next couple of days, they can write a ticket to be served later after looking at video or collaborating with more witnesses.”

For the more serious offenses, such as a homicide, those determinations aren’t made in an hour, or even a few days or weeks. It becomes a whole different realm of investigating, Inman said.

Supreme Court opinion

In its April opinion in State of Wyoming v. Jason Tsosie John, the Wyoming Supreme Court establish a procedure in the criminal justice system for how this law takes effect.

In this case, John was being threatened via text messages and phone calls by Wesley Willow. Willow later showed up at John’s house, and John told Willow to leave. Willow then charged at John and into his home, which is when John fatally shot Willow.

John was charged with first-degree murder, which the Natrona County District Court later dismissed under the “stand your ground” statute. The Supreme Court affirmed this dismissal and set forth the procedural frameworks for the new law.

In the opinion, the high court established that if the prosecutors don’t think the law applies, but the defense does, there must be an evidentiary hearing on the matter that’s separate from the preliminary hearing.

The only purpose of the preliminary hearing in circuit court is to establish probable cause that a crime occurred, not to establish if the “stand your ground” law applies.

If the prosecutors are in agreement with the defense, then a hearing doesn’t need to be held, and the prosecutors can just dismiss the case, which is what happened in the Ketcham case.

The Supreme Court said even though the law didn’t use the word immunity, it is an immunity provision.