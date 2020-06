SHERIDAN — Sheridan Motor Speedway hosted one race Sunday before the rest were canceled due to rain.

The only race able to be completed was the Track Rules Quarter Midgets, ages 9-14. Griffen Switzenberg placed first followed by Braxxton Harmon, Bobby Ratcliff, Dylan Gammel, Taylor Harmon and Jake Harmon.

The next race — Alpine Climate Control presents Mod 4 Special — is set for Sunday. Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 7 p.m.