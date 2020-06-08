SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers played a doubleheader Friday on the road at Cody and played three games in Casper Saturday and Sunday, winning all five games.

On Friday, the Troopers took the first game against Cody 11-2. Sheridan scored in the first inning and Cody tied the game in the bottom of the third inning, but the Troopers scored nine runs in the ninth, giving them a solid lead. Cody scored a run in the fifth inning and Sheridan added one more in the sixth. Carter Dubberley led the team with four RBIs. Rich Hall spent four innings on the mound with Jace Skovgard pitching the final three.

Sheridan won the second game 4-3. After facing a 2-0 deficit in the second inning, two runs scored in the fourth and one run scored in both the seventh and eighth inning gave the Troopers a one-run win in extra innings. Justice Rees led the team with three hits while Dubberley, Michael Greer and Ayden Roush each recorded an RBI. Trever Stowe and Luke Keller each pitched four innings with Keller earning the win.

Playing in Casper Saturday and Sunday, the Troopers defeated the Colorado Prime 11-1 in the first game Saturday. After giving up a run in the bottom of the first inning, Sheridan scored one, four, two and four runs in the following innings to end the game after five innings of play.

Roush and Jacob Boint each had three RBIs in the game. Eric Taylor pitched a complete game for the Troopers.

The second game against the Colorado Slammers was rained out as the Troopers were trailing 6-1 in the bottom of the third. The game was not completed.

On Sunday, the Troopers defeated the Colorado Slammers 11-3. Sheridan trailed 3-1 entering the sixth inning but 10 runs in the sixth inning ended the game with the Troopers as the victor.

Dubberley, Roush and Taylor each recorded two RBIs in the game, leading the team. Dubberley pitched 4.1 innings while Quinn McCafferty pitched 1.2 innings.

Sheridan ended the weekend with a 6-3 win Casper. The Troopers took a 3-1 advantage after the first inning and Casper tied the game in the bottom of the fourth with two runs. Sheridan answered with two runs in the fifth and one run in the sixth inning to earn the victory.

Boint pitched five innings and Hunter Stone pitched two innings. Boint and McCafferty led the team with two RBIs each.

The Troopers improve to 8-4 on the season and are scheduled to travel to Cody June 14 for a doubleheader.

Jets lose three games over the weekend

The Sheridan Jets lost three games over the weekend, dropping matchups to the Billings Bluejays 15-0 Friday; Rigby, Idaho 8-0 Friday and the Lovell Mustangs 11-1 on Saturday.

The Jets are now 5-8 on the season.