RANCHESTER — Tongue River Fire Department responded to the report of a vehicle fire at mile post 12 on Highway 345 near Ranchester at 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

According to a press release from the department, the fire was in a tractor trailer on JTL Ventures property that was being used for storage.

The fire was marked by loud bangs and small explosions because of the variable contents of the tractor trailer.

Due to the proximity to a large propane tank and the unknown contents of the trailer, Sheridan Fire-Rescue was also called to assist on the incident. Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyoming Highway Patrol were also on scene and provided assistance.

The cause of the incident is unknown and is currently under investigation.