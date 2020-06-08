SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Animal rescue, 400 block Burton Street, 10:44 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block East Works Street, 5:25 p.m.

• Odor investigation, 83 East Ridge Road, 6:57 p.m.

• Welfare check, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 10:08 p.m.

Saturday

• Trailer fire, 1200 block Highway 345, 12:32 a.m.

• Vehicle fire, Interstate 90 east bound, mile marker 20, 10:13 a.m.

• Canceled water rescue, 8000 block Highway 14 west bound, 11:00 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1000 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:44 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 12:21 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1700 block North Heights Circle, 3:13 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1300 block West Fifth Street, 5:43 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 500 block Wyoming Avenue, 1:14 p.m.

• RMA assist, 300 block Brundage Street, 2:26 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1000 block Coffeen Avenue, 6:30 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• No calls reported.

Saturday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 5901 Coffeen Avenue, 1:27 a.m.

Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday – Saturday

• No calls reported.

Sunday

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:49 a.m.

• Medical, Wyoming Avenue, 1:13 p.m.

• Trauma, Glacier Street, 1:29 p.m.

• Medical, Leopard Street, 1:31 p.m.

• Standby, Industrial Lane, 1:39 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 2:25 p.m.

• Trauma, Highway 14 west bound and Black Mountain Road, 4 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 6:29 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Noise complaint, Val Vista Street, 1:03 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Cove Court, 1:44 a.m.

• Domestic, West Timberline Drive, 2:39 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Sugar View Drive, 4:16 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Avon Street, 5:42 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 6:22 a.m.

• Found property, West 12th Street, 7:25 a.m.

• Animal dead, Avon Street, 7:50 a.m.

• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 8:24 a.m.

• Theft from vehicle, Long Drive, 8:25 a.m.

• Animal incident, West Works Street, 9:07 a.m.

• Fraud, Summit Court, 9:25 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Taylor Avenue, 9:46 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Avoca Place, 10:02 a.m.

• Animal incident, Burton Street, 10:19 a.m.

• Parking complaint, North Gould Street, 10:28 a.m.

• Animal incident, Cottonwood Circle, 10:33 a.m.

• Dog at large, Marion Street, 10:44 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 11:23 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 11:41 a.m.

• Dog at large, Long Drive, 11:41 a.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 11:49 a.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 12:33 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Long Drive, 12:38 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Sheridan Avenue, 12:53 p.m.

• Dog at large, Main Street, 1:22 p.m.

• Fight, Dana Avenue, 1:35 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:40 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Paintbrush Drive, 1:45 p.m.

• Theft of service, North Main Street, 1:47 p.m.

• Harassment, South Main Street, 2:01 p.m.

• Fraud, East Works Street, 2:46 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Demple Street, 2:55 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Whitney Street, 3:28 p.m.

• Assist agency, Grinnell Plaza, 3:38 p.m.

• Theft cold, Victoria Street, 4:01 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:11 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:55 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Sheridan Avenue, 4:57 p.m.

• Threats cold, Avoca Avenue, 5:48 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Burkitt Street, 6:27 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Long Drive, 6:57 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:21 p.m.

• Public intoxication, East Works Street, 8:54 p.m.

• Animal incident, Olympus Drive, 9:03 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 9:08 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:36 p.m.

• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 10:46 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sheridan Area, 11:17 p.m.

• Motorist assist, West Fifth Street, 11:31 p.m.

Saturday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:45 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:45 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:45 a.m.

• Public intoxication, North Brooks Street, 1:11 a.m.

• Urinating in public, North Main Street, 1:20 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Burkitt Street, 1:55 a.m.

• Dispute all other, North Main Street, 2:20 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Main Street, 2:29 a.m.

• Alarm, Sugarland Drive, 6:55 a.m.

• Civil dispute, West Loucks Street, 7:01 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Burrows Street, 8:09 a.m.

• Damaged property, North Heights Terrace, 8:23 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:32 a.m.

• Theft cold, Omarr Ave, 11:21 a.m.

• Dispute all other, West Timberline Drive, 11:35 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sixth Street, 11:38 a.m.

• Assist agency, West 16th Street, 12:05 p.m.

• Fire alarm, Avoca Avenue, 12:21 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 1:30 p.m.

• Open door, Crook Street, 1:31 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Kentucky Avenue, 2:07 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Sheridan Avenue, 2:07 p.m.

• Burglary cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:13 p.m.

• Assist Sheriff’s Office, Wyarno Road, 2:45 p.m.

• Missing person, North Main Street, 7:27 p.m.

• Fight, Coffeen Avenue, 8:18 p.m.

• Noise complaint, De Smet Avenue, 10:45 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Gladstone Street, 11:35 p.m.

Sunday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:54 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:09 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:22 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:23 a.m.

• Driving under influence, Val Vista Street, 2:28 a.m.

• Citizen flag down, North Main Street, 3:16 a.m.

• Damaged property, North Main Street, 4:20 a.m.

• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 4:45 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 4:50 a.m.

• Damaged property, North Sheridan Avenue, 8:02 a.m.

• Weed violation, South Thurmond Street, 8:07 a.m.

• Drug activity, West Timberline Drive, 9:43 a.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 11:51 a.m.

• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 12:14 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 2:06 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 3:56 p.m.

• Road hazard, Bellevue Avenue, 6:18 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:25 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Sheridan area, 9:34 p.m.

• Harassment, Townhouse Place, 10:42 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Hit and run, Country Club Lane, 11 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Highway 193, Banner, 11:58 a.m.

• Burglary cold, North Piney Road, Banner, 12:26 p.m.

• Shots fired, Fort Road, 12:50 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Kendrick Park, 6:11 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue and East Heald Street, 7:11 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Park Road and Paradise Park Road, 8:36 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Beatty Gulch Road, 10:32 p.m.

• Found property, Gillette Street, Ranchester, 11:45 p.m.

Saturday

• Vehicle fire, Highway 345, mile marker 12, Ranchester, 12:18 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, I-90 east bound, exit 23, 2:19 a.m.

• Assist agency, I-90, mile marker 8.3, Ranchester, 10:26 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Highway 14 west bound, Dayton, 10:50 a.m.

• Shots fired, Acme Road, Ranchester, 11:44 a.m.

• Domestic, West 16th Street, 12:03 p.m.

• Domestic, Wyarno Road, 2:38 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:37 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 11:10 p.m.

• Road hazard, Main Street, Dayton, 11:31 p.m.

Sunday

• Neighbor dispute, Box Cross Road, 8:24 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Rawhide Drive, Story, 8:29 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 8:52 a.m.

• Warrant service, East Brundage Lane south bound, 10:16 a.m.

• Welfare check, Leopard Street, 1 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Monarch Road, Ranchester, 3:22 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14 and Black Mountain Road, Dayton, 3:59 p.m.

• Domestic, Skinner Street, 4:27 p.m.

• Assist agency, Beatty Gulch Road, 8 p.m.

• Family dispute, Maxine Place, 8:22 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 10:20 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Joshua G. Crossley, 23, Sheridan, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Chad M. David, 29, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, failure to appear warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Hunter Farnes, 24, Gillette, fighting in public, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Devon Kearney, 39, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Michael Sanburn, 30, Gillette, fighting in public, circuit court, arrested SPD

• Jeremiah L. Thompson-Musquiz, 31, Sheridan, bond revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

Sunday

• Andrew T. Bates, 34, Sheridan, driving under influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Anastasia D. Brock, 19, Sheridan, destruction of property, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Travis J. Green, 42, Story, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 56

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 8

Number of releases for the weekend: 7

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 57