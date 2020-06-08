CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Business Alliance/Wyoming Heritage Foundation along with the Daniels Fund and the University of Wyoming College of Business are seeking nominations for the 2020 Daniels Fund Ethical Leadership Award.

The award honors business leaders who represent the best of the best in ethical leadership and have lived a life of integrity at work, at home and in their communities.

To nominate an individual, please complete the form at www.wyomingbusinessalliance.com. Nominations are due by July 15, and should be submitted to cindy@wyoba.com.

The winner of this year’s Daniels Fund Ethical Leadership Award will be announced at the governor’s business forum, held Nov. 18-20 at Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne. The Wyoming Business Alliance and Wyoming Heritage Foundation host the governor’s forum.

The ethical leadership award is a joint venture among the Daniels Fund, the University of Wyoming College of Business and the Wyoming Business Alliance/Wyoming Heritage Foundation. The award was created to recognize Wyoming citizens who embody the ethical leadership principles exhibited by Bill Daniels, a cable-television pioneer who started his professional career in Casper.

Nominees for the award will be evaluated based on the Daniels Fund Ethics Initiative principles:

• Integrity: Act with honesty in all situations.

• Trust: Build trust in all stakeholder relationships.

• Accountability: Accept responsibility for all decisions.

• Transparency: Maintain open and truthful communications.

• Fairness: Engage in fair competition, and create equitable and just relationships.

• Respect: Honor the rights, freedoms, views and property of others.

• Rule of law: Comply with the spirit and intent of laws and regulations.

• Viability: Create long-term value for all relevant stakeholders.

In 2016, Powell’s Dave Bonner was selected as the inaugural recipient of the ethical leadership award. Bonner was recognized for serving as president of the University of Wyoming’s board of trustees, his 50 years as a highly-regarded newspaper publisher, and for his selfless service as a legislator and state elected official. Bonner received the award during a January 2017 legislative dinner.

Attorney Greg Dyekman was the 2018 recipient of the Bill Daniels Ethical Leadership Award. The award was presented at the Wyoming Leaders and Legends Banquet at the annual Governor’s Business Forum and attracted Wyoming’s top business, government, education and civic leaders.