SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Public Works Department has announced that a portion of County Road 113, or Upper Road, will be closed for road drainage improvement from approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday through 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The portion that will be closed is a section of Upper Road between Metz Road and Swaim Road. Please refer to the map (right) for details and detour information.

For more information contact Eric Holifield, at 307-683-5698 or Ken Muller, at 307-675-2420.