SHERIDAN — The U.S. Forest Service seeks comments on the Bighorn National Forest’s project that would expand treatment of invasive grass species, including the aggressive medusahead and ventenata species.

The Notice of Intent on the invasive and other select plant management project has been published in the Federal Register. The notice of intent initiates the National Environmental Policy Act planning process. The comment period begins on the day of publication and will continue for 45 days through July 20.

Bighorn National Forest officials are hosting a virtual open house meeting June 17 from 4-5:30 p.m. Participants may join the virtual open house at bit.ly/3do5cs3. Forest officials will be available to provide information and answer questions regarding the project.

Invasive grass species like the medusahead and ventenata species threaten wildlife habitat and native plant species, undermine the health of watersheds and increase wildfire risk.

The project proposes using a full spectrum of available tools to treat invasive species and manage their spread, such as mechanical pulling, aerial application of herbicides, biological agents and managing native species using herbicides. The proposed project area boundary encompasses the Bighorn National Forest.

More information on the invasive and other select plant management project is available at fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57457 or by contacting Chris Jones at 307-674-2627 or christopher.d.jones@usda.gov.

To view the notice of intent and make comments visit the Federal Register website at federalregister.gov/documents

/2020/06/03/2020-11928/bighorn-national-forest-wyoming-invasive-and-other-select-plant-management. The public may submit comments using the instructions listed in the Federal Register notice or by email at comments-bighorn@usda.gov with “Invasive and Other Select Plant Management Project” in the subject line.

Comments may also be submitted by mail at Forest Supervisor, 2013 Eastside 2nd St., Sheridan, WY 82801 or faxed to 307-674-2668.