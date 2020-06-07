facebooktwitterinstagramyoutube

Two more Sheridan County COVID-19 cases

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Public Health was notified of two positive COVID-19 test results of residents on Saturday.

The cases had contact with a person that later tested positive out of state, according to a press release from the Sheridan County Incident Management Team. They have been in isolation at home since their return to Sheridan County earlier this week and have had no local contacts. The patients will be monitored by Sheridan County Public Health while continuing to quarantine at home.

This brings Sheridan County’s total number of lab-tested COVID-19 cases to 14, with 4 probable cases. The other 16 patients have all recovered. 

The Sheridan Press will continue to provide more information as it is available.

 

Jun. 7, 2020

