SHERIDAN — Financial advisors, attorneys and Dementia Friendly Wyoming advocates have raised important considerations for seniors living with dementia and opportunities for caregiver education within the past year, but one enigmatic concept, power of attorney, continues to trouble those who manage senior finances in Sheridan County.

Under proper use, powers of attorney can protect a person and their financial interests in the case of mental incapacity. But rights granted to an agent with power of attorney can also be misused.

Legal and financial powers of attorney often differ from health care powers, which are typically handled under a separate document, Yonkee & Toner attorney Christopher Sherwood explained.

Durable powers of attorney — effective past a point of incapacity — can be limited or all-encompassing.

POA is not taken, it is given — Sherwood’s client is the person seeking to appoint a POA, not the child seeking to obtain it for their parents, for example.

Per Wyoming statute, power of attorney authorizes an appointed agent to make decisions concerning a person’s property, stocks and bonds, insurance, estates, trusts, government benefits, retirement plans, taxes and more, depending on limitations determined by the client. The statute further outlines an agent’s duties including to act in good faith, respect powers granted by accepting POA, act with loyalty, care, competence and diligence, which are in effect until POA is revoked, the agent resigns or the person dies.

POA most likely cannot be revoked if a person has passed a point of mental incapacity determined by a doctor, Sherwood said. For some clients who do not have a trusted family member and choose to appoint a friend or neighbor, Sherwood recommends implementing springing powers of attorney, which become effective on a given date.

“Generally, powers of attorney are drafted by attorneys effective immediately when you have that spouse or other trusted person in place,” Sherwood said. “Somebody can…protect themselves a little bit by making [powers of attorney] springing but if you have appointed a disreputable person, regardless of it being effective now or effective in the future, that doesn’t necessarily change the potential for fraud or improper use.”

Establishing durable POA is typically a better choice than court-ordered guardianship and conservatorship, which Sherwood described as “long, slow and expensive.”

Guardianship and conservatorship is the only alternative for obtaining authority over legal and financial decisions in the absence of a properly executed POA or failure of all agents, he said. Per statute, there is an order of priority over who that person is — generally brought to the court by the person seeking appointment.

POA gives more flexibility without court involvement but opens up the potential for an agent to act improperly, Sherwood said. The court relies on sworn reports from the agent every six months to one year to determine if the agent is acting appropriately.

“Court oversight can be a burden but in the absence of trustworthy family members, it can be a benefit,” Sherwood said.

As an attorney, Sherwood retains discretion to determine if a potential client has the capacity to execute a document with full understanding of the effect of what they are signing. Still, establishing springing POA is generally based on a doctor’s opinion along with guardianship and conservatorship, in which case the court uses a medical opinion to determine competency, he said.

Vetting also falls into a semi-gray area, as Sherwood often doesn’t know the POA appointee but may ask his client questions to bring their agent selection rationale to the surface. Backup agents add further protection in the case of agent failure or revocation but he recommends against lumping multiple children into one POA role, as disagreement between them can lead to deadlock.

Sometimes, the best choice is a person with some financial knowledge. However, the person who is able to recognize what they don’t know and will enlist guidance from professionals may be the more responsible agent, Sherwood said.

“From the agent’s perspective, they have a fiduciary duty — it’s not their money, it’s somebody else’s money,” Sherwood said. “So they have an obligation to act in the person’s best interest, not their own best interest.”

Overall, Sherwood’s goal is to ensure his client understands what they have, what they want, what authority they are giving with POA and the weight of what they are signing. Still, he doesn’t come across fraud or financial abuse as often as it likely occurs.

Eliason Financial’s Arik Jacobson said in his role, some protocols are in place to ensure verification if a POA or client requests a large sum of money, but in the end, advisors must act upon client requests.

Careful documentation and checks help ensure a proper transaction occurs, but if all protocols are followed and the POA’s request appears legitimate, he can’t lean back on any personal doubt or skepticism.

Certain circumstances like whether a client has a cognitive impairment disorder influences how much “due diligence” advisors perform before proceeding. In his role, Jacobson can transfer money into an account under only his client’s name. However, if a person with POA has access to the client’s bank account, what happens with the money next is out of his control. Jacobson said he works closely with the legal community to push for security on behalf of his clients.

Various documents are used for clients nearing incapacity or who already have a POA in place, such as a trusted contact form. Having multiple trusted contacts — essentially layers of backup — adds a checks and balances component to financial management, Jacobson said. POA documents dated more than three years old become invalid without being re-signed and notarized, he explained.

Eliason branch operations manager Janessa Gill said ultimately, clients choose who to appoint as a POA — and usually choose to do so because they have reached a level of impairment that renders them incapable of making their own sound financial decisions. Still, advisors seek to understand why a client has appointed their POA. A signed letter from a doctor within 90 days clarifying a client’s mental state adds a “double fail safe” to the situation, Gill said.

Jacobson said finding the line between appropriate vetting and not overstepping the bounds of client privacy is tricky. He can generally sit down with a client and identify their financial goals and determine whether a POA appointee is a legitimate source of confidence for the client by asking leading questions. Beyond that, he risks insulting the client and disrupting their confidence in his advisory capacity.

Jacobson said education is one component at his disposal for adding financial protections for seniors facing mental impairment — such as informing the public about financial abuse toward the elderly and educating bank tellers about the potential for fraudulent activities by clients’ trusted confidants. Gill added that education about the true weight of a POA document is also important, as appointees can, in most cases, act as if they are the client.

About half of people with dementia experience some kind of abuse and mistreatment by caregivers, including financial abuse, according to the National Center on Elder Abuse. Despite legal systems in place, fraud and financial abuse are still perpetuated against senior populations and those living with declining mental capacity.