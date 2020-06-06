SHERIDAN — Aviation enthusiasts now have a new option for flight training in Sheridan County, with the recent establishment of Sheridan Pilots 307 — an LLC intended to “improve access to aviation” for more people at a lower cost, compared to training in areas like Denver or Salt Lake City, LLC sole proprietor J.T. Grainger said.

The Sheridan County Commission unanimously approved a specialized aviation service operator use agreement between the county and Sheridan Pilots 307 June 2. Commissioner Nick Siddle highlighted the new flight school as a great service for the community.

Sheridan County Airport Manager John Stopka said Sheridan Pilots 307 was established in response to a need for flight instruction in the region — further supported by a high level of public interest in the new organization, which plans to lease 800-square-feet of classroom space at the airport for training. Instructors include local pilots with a variety of pilot ratings, Stopka said.

A pilot shortage prior to the coronavirus pandemic transformed into a pilot surplus with diminished travel demand, Grainger said.

As one generation of pilots prepares to retire, take severance or face a furlough, aviation will need a new generation of pilots ready to fill those openings.

Sheridan Pilots 307 is separate from the Sheridan Pilots Association, a nonprofit that operates flight simulation equipment at the airport, Grainger said. After a recent feature in The Sheridan Press about flight simulation education, interest quickly revealed an opportunity for flight instruction.

Many experienced flight instructors in the area are recruited for smoke jumping deployments through the summer, which leaves a gap in dependable local instruction, Grainger said.

Six instructors are now listed on insurance for the plane that will be used for classes. Instructors hold a private pilot’s license, commercial flight instructor certification and instrument ratings with several thousand hours of experience.

“Half of them are retired, older pilots that still want to give back to aviation,” Grainger said.

At a rental rate of $95 for the plane and $50 for instructors — who give $10 back to the LLC for maintenance expenses — one hour of instruction in Sheridan is slightly less expensive than in other locales, he said.

Each novice’s journey begins with a discovery flight in Grainger’s Cessna 172. If they catch the bug for aviation, students log 40 hours of time through weekly classes, ground school classes for learning terminology and equipment, in-air practice and a cross-country flight more than 25 miles from the airport. A medical review by a doctor verifies eyesight and body condition appropriate for flying.

Students can log up to two-and-a-half hours toward their private license on the simulator, which doesn’t take the maintenance, fuel or liability of a plane, Grainger added. For up to 20 hours, students can practice flying blind through inclement weather using only their instruments for guidance.

After passing a written test with the Federal Aviation Administration and taking a “check ride” with a dedicated pilot examiner, the student takes home a pilot’s license.

Grainger said he is in communication with teachers and administrators at schools throughout the county about opportunities for students to learn aviation within science, technology, engineering and math curriculum. His goal is to have formal aviation curriculum available by this coming fall, starting with basic training on simulators and scholarship options for students with the skill and interest to advance up the ranks.

“With such a decent population around Sheridan, between all the smaller communities and high schools, there’s a percentage of students — even if it’s one or two — that have always seen airplanes and wanted to be a pilot.”