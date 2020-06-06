SHERIDAN — County fairs across the state are adapting to a world with COVID-19, and while the Sheridan County Fair will be different than in years past, its focus on 4-H members will remain the same.

“There are still details that are being worked out with a fine-toothed comb, but fair is definitely going to happen,” said Emily Swinyer, 4-H/youth development extension educator said. “It is going to look different, though.”

While people will be allowed to come to the fair in a limited capacity, the Exhibit Hall will not be open. Organizers will be mindful of the 250-person limit on large gatherings, and all of the shows will be outside.

“The goal of the whole thing is that the kids have an opportunity to show what they have learned, what they have made, what they have raised and what they have done,” Swinyer said. “They have a lot of time invested in these projects, and they’ve had a lot more time at home than they normally would. I’m happy that as a group, we have been able to get together and agree that this is still important.”

While event organizers don’t have the entire schedule worked out, Swinyer said that there will be no on-site camping and animals will not be housed at the fairgrounds.

“In the industry we call it jackpot style, where you show up in the morning, you weigh in, there is one species that day, you show and you go home,” Swinyer said. “Sheep and goat will be on the same day, but mostly it will be show-and-go style.”

There will be no open class this year, and participants who are uncomfortable doing a face-to-face interview for indoor static exhibits will be allowed to enter state-fair style.

“In a normal year, the face-to-face interviews play a huge part in fair,” Swinyer said. “However, this is not a typical year. … Our members can submit their item and a little card that explains what they did, what they learned and the struggles they encountered.”

Fairgrounds director Jamie Ringley said he fully supports the 4-H plan.

“We support 4-H to the hilt. We are trying to work with them in any way we can. There is going to be a fair this year, though it will be pared down,” Ringley said. “We are here to support 4-H and the ag community at large as we continue through the summer. We might not be having huge events like we usually do, but we are doing the events that we can.”

Criss Neiman with the Wyoming Association of Fair said that her organization, the Rocky Mountain Association and the International Fairs and Expos have been working hard to help members face the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are the county fairs’ go-to people for communication,” Neimann said. “While we are all facing many uncertainties, our board of directors are optimistic and are continuing to help county fairs in Wyoming prepare and plan.”

The safety and well-being of guests, participants, partners and community always comes first, Neiman said, so the WAF is closely following the directives of local and national health agencies.

“(Wyoming) counties are dedicated to using fair facilities and resources to support and serve those who are affected by COVID-19,” she said.

So far, no fair has canceled in Wyoming and all plan to have 4-H and FFA shows, though they will look different than in other years. Some counties are going to host virtual fairs, and others are doing “show and sale” events, Neiman said. Several fairs have postponed their carnivals, rodeos and concerts for public safety, and all are working with their county commissioners and health officers.

“Currently, all Wyoming county fairs are grateful for the community’s patience and support, and they look forward to being part of Wyoming’s healing,” Neiman said. “County fairs will be different this summer for sure, but with perseverance, the youth in 4-H and FFA will be able to show the projects they have put so much time and effort into.

“After all, the fairs are about the youth of Wyoming,” she said.